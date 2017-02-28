17 DeKalb County schools added to AP honors list

Seventeen DeKalb County High Schools got top honors after they were placed on the National and State Advanced Placement Honors lists.

The lists, including the Advanced Placement Honors List, recognize schools that have an exceptional number of students that pass the AP exams, which tests students' readiness for college.

"We are proud of each of these campuses, as this honor validates our belief in the rigorous instruction and dedication that is delivered daily," said Superintendent R. Stephen Green. "This is one more example of how our schools are places of deep and effective teaching and learning."

In 2016, 12 schools made the lists, but the county increased that number to 17. There are six categories, based on the results of 2016 AP courses and exams. Check out the lists all the schools made below:

AP Challenge Schools are schools with enrollments of 900 or fewer students and students testing in four of the core areas (English, math, science, and social studies):

DeKalb School of the Arts

Ronald E. McNair High School

AP Access and Support Schools are schools with at least 30 percent of the AP exams taken by Black or Hispanic students and 30 percent of students passed with a 3 or higher.:

Chamblee Charter High School

DeKalb Early College Academy

DeKalb School of the Arts

Druid Hills High School

Southwest DeKalb High School

AP Merit Schools are schools with at least 20 percent of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50 percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

Chamblee Charter High School

DeKalb School of the Arts

Dunwoody High School

Lakeside High School

AP STEM Schools are schools with students testing in at least two AP math courses and two AP science courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A).

Arabia Mountain High School

Cedar Grove High School

Chamblee Charter High School

Clarkston High School

DeKalb School of the Arts

Druid Hills High School

Dunwoody High School

Lakeside High School

Lithonia High School

Tucker High School

AP STEM Achievement Schools are schools with students testing in at least two AP math courses and two AP science courses and at least 40 percent of exam scores on AP math and science exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

Chamblee Charter High School

DeKalb School of the Arts

Dunwoody High School

Lakeside High School

AP Humanities Schools are schools with students testing in the following AP courses: at least one ELA course, two social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.

Arabia Mountain High School

Chamblee Charter High School

Cross Keys High School

DeKalb School of the Arts

Dunwoody High Schools

Lakeside High School

Lithonia High School

Redan High School

Southwest DeKalb High School

Stephenson High School

Stone Mountain High School

Tucker High School

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.