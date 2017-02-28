Savannah State downs NC Central 74-73

Savannah State coach Horace Broadnax calls to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Dexter McClanahan scored 23 points and a go-ahead jumper with 1:12 left and Savannah State beat N.C. Central 74-73 on Monday night to end the Eagles' 13-game win streak.

Trailing by eight at halftime, the Eagles closed to within a point three times before taking a 63-61 lead on Ron Trapps' 3-pointer with 6:29 left. McClanahan hit back-to-back layups, Zach Sellers made a 3-pointer, and the Tigers led 70-66. Rashaun Madison made two free throws and a 3-pointer for a 73-72 Eagles lead with 1:38 to go.

McClanahan hit his go-ahead jumper and the Tigers got the rebound after Madison missed a 3 with two seconds left.

Savannah State led by as many as 11 in the first half and was up 44-36 at halftime behind McClanahan's 15 points.

Robert Kelly Jr. scored 11 points for the Tigers (12-16, 9-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who made 9 of 26 from behind the arc to the Eagles' 4 of 31, but were outrebounded 45-35 and outscored 44-36 in the paint.

Patrick Cole scored 21 points and Kyle Benton, named MEAC defensive player of the year, scored 18 with 16 boards for N.C. Central (22-7, 13-2).

