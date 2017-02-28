Hawks prevail 114-98 in scrappy showdown with Celtics

Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder, top, fights for the ball with Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Dennis Schroder had 21 points to help the Atlanta Hawks snap a three-game losing streak with a chippy 114-98 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard each added 17 points. The Hawks led by 13 entering the fourth quarter and increased the edge to 24 despite playing the final 16 minutes without Howard, who was ejected in the third quarter after receiving his second technical foul.

Isaiah Thomas had 19 points as the Celtics ended a seven-game home winning streak.

Boston was off all night offensively, despite the return of guard Avery Bradley to the starting lineup after missing 22 of the previous 23 games with a right Achilles tendon injury.

Bradley was on a minutes' restriction, logging 15 while scoring six points.

