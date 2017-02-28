Gainesville names street after football, hometown hero Deshaun Watson

A street in Gainesville near the high school there now bears the name of Deshaun Watson, an alumni. (SOURCE: Gainesville HS website)

Clemson football QB Deshaun Watson has a new honor to add to his belt: A street named in his honor.

According to a Twitter post, a street near the high school he attended, Gainesville High School now bears his name. His family appears in front of the newly unveiled sign which appears to be near the school's football fields.

A Gainesville native, Watson has played as a Clemson Tiger since 2014, and is studying Communication Studies. While at Gainesville HS, he made history as the first freshman quarterback his coach had ever started and set numerous state records during his career including total yards, total touchdowns and career passing and touchdown yards.

In his college career, he has entered Heisman Trophy contention for two years but fell short in 2015 and 2016. Watson led his team to the 2017 College Football National Championship.

In November 2016, he declared for the NFL draft.

