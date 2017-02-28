CAU student youngest city council candidate for City of South Fulton

Dozens of candidates have qualified to run for city council posts in the newly created City of South Fulton, and one of the candidate running for the District 3 seat is making history in the process.

Johnny Surry is a long time Fulton County resident, attending Westlake High School as a student-athlete before earning a bachelor's degree in criminal justice management from Clark Atlanta University.

In his second year of graduate school at CAU, the 24-year-old is garnering attention as the youngest candidate for city council.

"South Fulton has truly contributed to my development as a man," said Surry in an interview with CAU. "I find it only befitting to give back to the place, which made me who I am today."

Surry is one of many CAU graduates/students to embark on a career in the political arena. Some of them include U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, Evelyn G. Lowery (founder of SCLC/Women’s Organizational Movement for Equality Now, Inc.), Rev. Ralph David Abernathy (civil rights icon) and Rev. Hosea Williams, (civil icon, businessman and politician).

"I commit myself to the progress of our city. We must learn to create our own and support our own," Surry concluded.

For more information about Surry's campaign, visit his Facebook page.

