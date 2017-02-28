Turner Field residents fight displacement as development ensues

More than a dozen people who live near Turner Field went to midtown Atlanta Tuesday to try and meet with Carter Developments President Scott Taylor.

"We're not asking for dollars or anything like that, we're just asking for them to work with us, negotiate with us to put together a community benefit agreement where we can protect the ones who have been there for years and years," said resident Columbus Ward.

Ward has lived in Peoplestown, just a block away from Turner Field, for most of his life. He said residents are angry because they say developers will not meet with them to discuss future plans for their neighborhood. They're afraid new development will price them out of their homes.

"We got kids that are growing up in the community, we've got seniors who have been there for years and years. They should not be pushed to move out because of the development," said Ward.

There are plans to turn Turner Field into a football stadium for Georgia State University. CBS46 has learned developers plan to build more single-family housing, student housing and retail in the surrounding area.

Some residents said they don't mind the development but want it to be inclusive.

CBS46 news has made calls to both Carter and Georgia State University about the protest. As of now, they have not responded.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.