Anti-sex trafficking organizations stand with victims on annual Lobby Day

Georgia’s anti-sex trafficking organizations encouraged community members and elected officials to voice their support for victims on annual Lobby Day.

The organizations are advocating for a comprehensive bill that includes a minimum jail time for offenders and provisions that add perpetrators to the sex offender registry.

They also hope to renew laws mandating that national trafficking hotline numbers be listed in places where they’re most likely to be (bus stations, strip clubs, hotels).

The event was hosted at the Historic Freight Depot at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Tackling sex trafficking in metro Atlanta

CBS46 took an in-depth look at sex trafficking in Atlanta.

"The biggest concern is the internet and social media," said Nathan Whiteman, the acting supervisory special agent of the FBI Atlanta's squad that handles violent crimes against children and civil rights matters. He is also the coordinator of the MATCH task force, which is a metro Atlanta child exploitation task force made up of several agencies.

He said as law enforcement and the public become more aware of how to spot signs of trafficking, that leads to more tips and investigations.

"It's not just prostitution, there are girls and women out there willingly doing this, but there are also girls and women that are out there being forced into this," he said.

They look for victims in a number of ways, including conducting surveillance and interviews and looking at social media.

"Do we have a problem? Absolutely, but we also see that the girls and the women that we come into contact here in Atlanta also travel to Birmingham and Chattanooga to South Carolina," he added.

