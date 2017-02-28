Police: Mother drops child at school while under the influence of prescription drugs

A mother was taken into custody after police say she left her 2-year-old child home alone and she drove under the influence with her 4-year-old.

Authorities charged Latanya Nicole Downer with first degree child cruelty.

According to police, teachers reported Downer was nodding off and, on several occasions, nearly hit her head on the counter when she dropped her child off at school, February 17.

A staff member drove Downer to her home out of concern, and they found a 2-year-old inside the home alone. Also found inside the home were prescription drugs.

The children were taken from the home and placed in the custody of the Division of Family and Children Services.

