'Lollipop bandit' sentenced to 25 years

An Atlanta man has been sentenced to prison after robbing one bank and attempting to rob another.

Ralfeal Anton White, 29, entered a Regions Bank on Jiles Road in Kennesaw July 9, 2015. With a lollipop in his mouth, he carried a large bag and papers in his hand.

Police say White intended to rob the bank but the employees were on high alert due to his behavior and a recent bank robbery at their branch a month prior. He merely ended up asking for the location of another bank.

After leaving the Regions Bank, White entered a Bank of America on Bells Ferry Road and demanded money from a teller. White grabbed the money and fled in his vehicle. He was spotted traveling to Fairground Street in Marietta, where he was found hiding behind a trash bin.

After accepting a plea deal, White was sentenced to 25 years, with 15 years to serve in custody and the balance on probation. He was also fined $1,000.

