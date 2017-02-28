Atlanta to offer amnesty program for water customers

The city of Atlanta has announced an amnesty program for its water customers during the month of March.

Water customers will be allowed to setup payment arrangements during the program without paying late fees.

The city says if you have a balance of more than $500, you'll have to pay 20 percent of the balance prior to making payment arrangements.

To set up an arrangement, you can call (404) 546-0311.

The program is being offered to residential and commercial customers from March 1-31.

