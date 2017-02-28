Woman charged with murder after fatal shooting in Covington

A woman has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Covington early on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to the 100 block of Sunflower Lane around 2 a.m. after someone was shot.

Jon Townley, 24, was in an argument with another man when he was shot by Rita Dugar, according to authorities.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, Townley was in the front yard bleeding from the gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Dugar was arrested at the scene without incident and charged with murder, according to authorities.

