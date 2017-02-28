Police search for man following armed robbery in White County

Police say they're searching for a man accused of committing an armed robbery in White County.

The robbery occurred in the 3700 block of Highway 254 around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Police say a man was shot and had to be taken to the hospital.

After an extensive search, police say they were unable to find the alleged bank robber but say he has a tattoo on the left side of his face.

