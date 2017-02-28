Removing hazardous trees

A south Atlanta family has been worried for months that a neighbor's dead tree might fall on their home.

They contacted Better Call Harry after their neighbor refused to cut down the tree. Harry enlisted the help of the Georgia Arborist Association to get a report that the tree was a high risk.

The family could have taken that report to court and likely gotten a judgment, but in an effort to promote tree safety and the importance of hiring a certified arborist, the GAA reached out to Boutte Tree, who did the job.

You can find listings for arborists, tree services and consultants at http://georgiaarborist.org/

