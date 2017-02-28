Removing hazardous trees - CBS46 News

Removing hazardous trees

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Connect
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
Connect
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A south Atlanta family has been worried for months that a neighbor's dead tree might fall on their home.

They contacted Better Call Harry after their neighbor refused to cut down the tree. Harry enlisted the help of the Georgia Arborist Association to get a report that the tree was a high risk.

The family could have taken that report to court and likely gotten a judgment, but in an effort to promote tree safety and the importance of hiring a certified arborist, the GAA reached out to Boutte Tree, who did the job.

You can find listings for arborists, tree services and consultants at http://georgiaarborist.org/

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Who is Harry Samler? »

  • Better Call HarryMore>>

  • BBB: Recent spike in job-related scams

    BBB: Recent spike in job-related scams

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:07:20 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    The Better Business Bureau reports a recent increase in job-related scams. One example is the work-from-home scam, where crooks get victims to do their dirty work. Better Call Harry profiles one woman who thought she was taking a legitimate reshipping job, but was actually assigned to move fraudulently purchased goods. The BBB has questions you should ask before taking a job: https://www.bbb.org/atlanta/news-events/news-releases/2017/05/bbbs-scam-tracker-sees-increase-in-employm...

    More >

    The Better Business Bureau reports a recent increase in job-related scams. One example is the work-from-home scam, where crooks get victims to do their dirty work. Better Call Harry profiles one woman who thought she was taking a legitimate reshipping job, but was actually assigned to move fraudulently purchased goods. The BBB has questions you should ask before taking a job: https://www.bbb.org/atlanta/news-events/news-releases/2017/05/bbbs-scam-tracker-sees-increase-in-employm...

    More >

  • The trials of a class-action lawsuit

    The trials of a class-action lawsuit

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:14:31 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    A Dacula family's home is filled with windows. More than 50, in fact. But the family is not getting the view it paid for. Most of the windows are defective, obscuring what's outside.

    More >

    A Dacula family's home is filled with windows. More than 50, in fact. But the family is not getting the view it paid for. Most of the windows are defective, obscuring what's outside.

    More >

  • Bad credit score may doom dating prospects

    Bad credit score may doom dating prospects

    Monday, May 22 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-05-22 23:04:40 GMT

    You've probably Googled a date to find out more about him or her. But while you may have discovered some personal history, you likely did not learn how that person handles finances.

    More >

    You've probably Googled a date to find out more about him or her. But while you may have discovered some personal history, you likely did not learn how that person handles finances.

    More >
    •   