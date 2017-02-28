Removing hazardous trees

The Better Business Bureau reports a recent increase in job-related scams. One example is the work-from-home scam, where crooks get victims to do their dirty work. Better Call Harry profiles one woman who thought she was taking a legitimate reshipping job, but was actually assigned to move fraudulently purchased goods. The BBB has questions you should ask before taking a job: https://www.bbb.org/atlanta/news-events/news-releases/2017/05/bbbs-scam-tracker-sees-increase-in-employm...More >
The Better Business Bureau reports a recent increase in job-related scams. One example is the work-from-home scam, where crooks get victims to do their dirty work. Better Call Harry profiles one woman who thought she was taking a legitimate reshipping job, but was actually assigned to move fraudulently purchased goods. The BBB has questions you should ask before taking a job: https://www.bbb.org/atlanta/news-events/news-releases/2017/05/bbbs-scam-tracker-sees-increase-in-employm...More >
A Dacula family's home is filled with windows. More than 50, in fact. But the family is not getting the view it paid for. Most of the windows are defective, obscuring what's outside.More >
A Dacula family's home is filled with windows. More than 50, in fact. But the family is not getting the view it paid for. Most of the windows are defective, obscuring what's outside.More >
You've probably Googled a date to find out more about him or her. But while you may have discovered some personal history, you likely did not learn how that person handles finances.More >
You've probably Googled a date to find out more about him or her. But while you may have discovered some personal history, you likely did not learn how that person handles finances.More >
A military family decided they'd Better Call Harry after their insurance claim was denied on a canceled trip.More >
A military family decided they'd Better Call Harry after their insurance claim was denied on a canceled trip.More >
Popular online sites such as eBay or Craigslist have become global marketplaces. But you need to follow certain rules when purchasing on them or you could get scammed. Better Call Harry reports on a $2200 lesson one man learned.More >
Popular online sites such as eBay or Craigslist have become global marketplaces. But you need to follow certain rules when purchasing on them or you could get scammed. Better Call Harry reports on a $2200 lesson one man learned.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.More >
Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >
Mark Harmon and his uncle searched Stone Mountain Tuesday for Harmon's dog. The 3-year-old sheltie went missing Monday night after a loud bang during the park's Memorial Day light and fireworks show.More >
Mark Harmon and his uncle searched Stone Mountain Tuesday for Harmon's dog. The 3-year-old sheltie went missing Monday night after a loud bang during the park's Memorial Day light and fireworks show.More >