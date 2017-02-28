Alleged jewel thief too sick to go on trial

A person was killed in a shooting in Brookhaven Thursday. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Clairmont Road at the Avana Apartments.More >
Two men have been arrested following a police chase that began with the theft of three Yorkshire Terrier puppies.More >
An online child predator investigation has lead to 15 arrest since October 2016.More >
The Sandy Springs Police Department has released video of several people burglarizing a Juice Box.More >
Four people from metro Atlanta known to federal authorities as the “CherryFlavor group” now face federal charges for buying guns legally in Georgia and illegally reselling them to buyers around the world.More >
Atlanta sports fans are just weeks away from experiencing a one of a kind stadium in Downtown Atlanta. “This stadium is opening with a bang,” Stadium Executive Mike Egan said. “This building will be as safe as any building in America.”More >
Bill Lowe has long been a well-known art dealer from coast to coast. But some of the artists Lowe has dealt with in the past 14 years will tell you Lowe is a piece of work.More >
The Sandy Springs Police Department has released video of several people burglarizing a Juice Box.More >
Atlanta Police officers returned to the neighborhood where they found a naked woman shot and killed on May 31, 2016.More >
New statistics in a report reveal shortages and a strain on metro Atlanta's child welfare system.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >
Mark Harmon and his uncle searched Stone Mountain Tuesday for Harmon's dog. The 3-year-old sheltie went missing Monday night after a loud bang during the park's Memorial Day light and fireworks show.More >
