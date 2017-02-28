Alleged jewel thief too sick to go on trial

We've learned a notorious career criminal says she is too sick to go on trial.

The trial for 86-year-old alleged jewel thief Doris Payne is now on an indefinite hold. She's infamous around the world for allegedly stealing pieces of expensive jewelry and getting away.

I was able to get in touch with Payne's attorney. He said he couldn't talk on camera because of HIPPA laws but does confirm his client is too sick for trial.

It's no secret Payne has expensive tastes. In 2015 she allegedly swiped a pair of earrings costing nearly $700 from a Buckhead store. About a year later, the alleged shoplifting grandmother was arrested for trying to steal a $2,000 necklace in Dunwoody.

Facing shoplifting and trespassing charges, Payne was close to paying the price until late February. According to court records I obtained, Payne's trial only lasted two days before a dead docket order was filed and granted.

After going through that order, I found out Payne's trial is suspended indefinitely for medical reasons.

I took a closer look at other defendants in similar situations. In the high profile case of Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Beverly Hall, who was set to stand trial in connection to a cheating scandal, there was no dead docket.

Although Hall was suffering from cancer, Judge Jerry Baxter continued her case and granted her a later trial.

Hall died in March 2015.

As for Payne, court records say her trial will restart once her heath improves.

