Nearly 40 Fulton County Schools are "beating the odds" according to information released by the Georgia Department of Education.

The “Beats The Odds” analysis measures schools against those with similar backgrounds to see whether they performed better than statistically expected on the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI).

“This analysis offers a different perspective on how our schools are performing,” said Superintendent Jeff Rose. “We will use this data, as well as other information from the Georgia Department of Education, to help inform our improvement efforts for all schools.”

To "beat the odds' schools have to have a higher CCRPI than similar schools serving similar students and in 2016, 38 Fulton County Schools did just that in 2016.

Fulton County's school system is the fourth largest in Georgia serving nearly 100,000 students who attend 105 school campuses.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.