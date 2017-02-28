2 arrested after police chase in Cobb County

Two people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a police chase in Cobb County.

A spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol says a trooper tried to pull over the driver of an Infiniti after the driver was allegedly traveling 106 mph southbound on I-75 at Akers Mill Road.

The trooper says the driver didn't stop, but instead led a chase that ultimately lasted about 5 miles.

Police say the driver hit another vehicle near Moores Mill Road and fled from the Infiniti on foot after the vehicle experienced engine failure.

The driver, identified as Keron Hamilton, was eventually captured by the trooper and charged with speeding, felony fleeing and attempting to elude and reckless driving.

Police say the passenger, identified as Niyara Fuller, was also taken into custody.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.