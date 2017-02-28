2 arrested after police chase in Cobb County

A person was killed in a shooting in Brookhaven Thursday. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Clairmont Road at the Avana Apartments.More >
A person was killed in a shooting in Brookhaven Thursday. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Clairmont Road at the Avana Apartments.More >
Two men have been arrested following a police chase that began with the theft of three Yorkshire Terrier puppies.More >
Two men have been arrested following a police chase that began with the theft of three Yorkshire Terrier puppies.More >
The Sandy Springs Police Department has released video of several people burglarizing a Juice Box.More >
The Sandy Springs Police Department has released video of several people burglarizing a Juice Box.More >
Four people from metro Atlanta known to federal authorities as the “CherryFlavor group” now face federal charges for buying guns legally in Georgia and illegally reselling them to buyers around the world.More >
Four people from metro Atlanta known to federal authorities as the “CherryFlavor group” now face federal charges for buying guns legally in Georgia and illegally reselling them to buyers around the world.More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
Marietta City Council is expected to vote on a plan to add 10 new positions to the Marietta Police Department in the form of non-sworn officers, though the employees would carry out some duties currently handled by officers.More >
Marietta City Council is expected to vote on a plan to add 10 new positions to the Marietta Police Department in the form of non-sworn officers, though the employees would carry out some duties currently handled by officers.More >
A Cobb County government employee is facing forgery and theft charges after authorities said she cashed checks made out to the county and kept the cash.More >
A Cobb County government employee is facing forgery and theft charges after authorities said she cashed checks made out to the county and kept the cash.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.More >
Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >
Mark Harmon and his uncle searched Stone Mountain Tuesday for Harmon's dog. The 3-year-old sheltie went missing Monday night after a loud bang during the park's Memorial Day light and fireworks show.More >
Mark Harmon and his uncle searched Stone Mountain Tuesday for Harmon's dog. The 3-year-old sheltie went missing Monday night after a loud bang during the park's Memorial Day light and fireworks show.More >