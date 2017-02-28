State lawmakers could declare porn a public health crisis

Artists say the city of Atlanta is threatening to remove their works across the city unless they comply with little-known rules.More >
Shahriar Zolfaghari was stopped at a red light in Atlanta when someone on the street approached his vehicle and shot him.More >
Atlanta sports fans are just weeks away from experiencing a one of a kind stadium in Downtown Atlanta. “This stadium is opening with a bang,” Stadium Executive Mike Egan said. “This building will be as safe as any building in America.”More >
Bill Lowe has long been a well-known art dealer from coast to coast. But some of the artists Lowe has dealt with in the past 14 years will tell you Lowe is a piece of work.More >
The Sandy Springs Police Department has released video of several people burglarizing a Juice Box.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >
Mark Harmon and his uncle searched Stone Mountain Tuesday for Harmon's dog. The 3-year-old sheltie went missing Monday night after a loud bang during the park's Memorial Day light and fireworks show.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat opened on Tuesday.More >
More than 100 patients have registered to use medical marijuana in Georgia this month under the state's expanded law.More >
A Democratic state representative has entered the 2018 Georgia governor's race.More >
Beginning in July, House Bill 280 will allow anyone who is properly licensed in the State of Georgia to carry a handgun in a concealed manner on property owned or leased by public colleges and universities, with some exceptions.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
