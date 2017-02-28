State lawmakers could declare porn a public health crisis

Lawmakers in the Georgia House of Representatives have introduced a resolution identifying pornography as a public health crisis. The resolution was lobbied for by counselors like Eddie Capparucci of Marietta, who says most of his clients face fierce struggles with pornography.

"It is getting worse, and the reason it's getting worse is because it's so accessible," said Capparucci, speaking of the societal impact as a whole. "Today, just the click of a button (online), and it's there. It's definitely more than it was in the past because it wasn't readily available (before the internet)."

"It's just so easy to get it, it's too easy."

Five lawmakers in the house have signed on to the resolution, which would not have the power of a legislative bill to change state policy or strengthen education on the issue. It would, however, raise awareness, according to Rep. Bruce Broadrick.

"I just felt it was important, I knew it was a real problem, that it can be somewhat addictive," said Broadrick, who co-sponsored House Resolution 364.

Other states have already passed similar resolutions. The state senate would need to vote on the resolution before the end of this legislative session for it to be formally adopted.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.