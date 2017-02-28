Strong storms rock north Georgia

Powerful storms rocked north Georgia on Wednesday, producing heavy rain, lightning, large hail and strong winds.

The storms entered northwest Georgia Wednesday afternoon and eventually moved into Atlanta during the early evening hours.

One storm near Calhoun produced very large hail, which prompted one of several severe thunderstorm warnings.

In addition to large hail, there were also reports of a few trees down in metro Atlanta, in addition to a house fire possibly caused by lightning.

A total of eight severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for 26 counties in our region on Wednesday.

The storms have moved out of Atlanta and will be replaced with sunshine and colder temperatures Thursday.

