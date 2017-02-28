Baylor suspends football player hit with protective order

A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
A person was killed in a shooting in Brookhaven Thursday. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Clairmont Road at the Avana Apartments.More >
A person was killed in a shooting in Brookhaven Thursday. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Clairmont Road at the Avana Apartments.More >
Shahriar Zolfaghari was stopped at a red light in Atlanta when someone on the street approached his vehicle and shot him.More >
Shahriar Zolfaghari was stopped at a red light in Atlanta when someone on the street approached his vehicle and shot him.More >
Did you realize that Georgia ranks 11th nationally with the highest percentage of unhealthy residents? So what counties in the state have the highest percentage? Take a look.More >
Did you realize that Georgia ranks 11th nationally with the highest percentage of unhealthy residents? So what counties in the state have the highest percentage? Take a look.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >