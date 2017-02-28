Baby brought back to life after being dead 4 minutes

The Trump administration Thursday night asked the Supreme Court to reinstate its travel ban blocking entry from six Muslim-majority countries.More >
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement "a major disappointment."
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.
President Donald Trump will announce Thursday that the U. S. will withdraw from the Paris global climate pact, according to a White House official, congressional officials and others briefed by the White House.
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement "a major disappointment."
A person was killed in a shooting in Brookhaven Thursday. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Clairmont Road at the Avana Apartments.
Shahriar Zolfaghari was stopped at a red light in Atlanta when someone on the street approached his vehicle and shot him.
Did you realize that Georgia ranks 11th nationally with the highest percentage of unhealthy residents? So what counties in the state have the highest percentage? Take a look.
