"Grieving goose" causes concern, complaints in neighborhood

A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement "a major disappointment."More >
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement "a major disappointment."More >
A person was killed in a shooting in Brookhaven Thursday. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Clairmont Road at the Avana Apartments.More >
A person was killed in a shooting in Brookhaven Thursday. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Clairmont Road at the Avana Apartments.More >
Shahriar Zolfaghari was stopped at a red light in Atlanta when someone on the street approached his vehicle and shot him.More >
Shahriar Zolfaghari was stopped at a red light in Atlanta when someone on the street approached his vehicle and shot him.More >
Did you realize that Georgia ranks 11th nationally with the highest percentage of unhealthy residents? So what counties in the state have the highest percentage? Take a look.More >
Did you realize that Georgia ranks 11th nationally with the highest percentage of unhealthy residents? So what counties in the state have the highest percentage? Take a look.More >