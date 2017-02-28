Keeping kids safe from gangs

An online child predator investigation has lead to 15 arrest since October 2016.More >
An online child predator investigation has lead to 15 arrest since October 2016.More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
Marietta City Council is expected to vote on a plan to add 10 new positions to the Marietta Police Department in the form of non-sworn officers, though the employees would carry out some duties currently handled by officers.More >
Marietta City Council is expected to vote on a plan to add 10 new positions to the Marietta Police Department in the form of non-sworn officers, though the employees would carry out some duties currently handled by officers.More >
A Cobb County government employee is facing forgery and theft charges after authorities said she cashed checks made out to the county and kept the cash.More >
A Cobb County government employee is facing forgery and theft charges after authorities said she cashed checks made out to the county and kept the cash.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement "a major disappointment."More >
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement "a major disappointment."More >
A person was killed in a shooting in Brookhaven Thursday. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Clairmont Road at the Avana Apartments.More >
A person was killed in a shooting in Brookhaven Thursday. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Clairmont Road at the Avana Apartments.More >
Shahriar Zolfaghari was stopped at a red light in Atlanta when someone on the street approached his vehicle and shot him.More >
Shahriar Zolfaghari was stopped at a red light in Atlanta when someone on the street approached his vehicle and shot him.More >
Did you realize that Georgia ranks 11th nationally with the highest percentage of unhealthy residents? So what counties in the state have the highest percentage? Take a look.More >
Did you realize that Georgia ranks 11th nationally with the highest percentage of unhealthy residents? So what counties in the state have the highest percentage? Take a look.More >