Ninety percent of Henry County high schools earn AP honors

Nine Henry County high schools have been recognized as AP Honor schools based on their results from 2016 tests.

That's 9 out of a total 10 high schools honored for their success and achievement when it comes to Advanced Placement Tests, which test students' preparedness for college and can earn them an early start with college credits.

“Our number one job is preparing students for success at the next level,” Eagle's Landing High School Principal Gabe Crerie. “Whether students attend college, enter a career or become engaged citizens; AP classes encourage critical thinking and in-depth content knowledge necessary in all facets of modern society.”

Dutchtown, Eagle’s Landing, Hampton, Luella, and Woodland high schools earned AP Honor Roll status as AP Access and Support Schools.

AP Access and Support Schools are schools with at least 30 percent of their AP exams taken by students who identify as African-American and/or Hispanic, and 30 percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

Union Grove High School was the only school in Henry County Schools to be named an AP Merit school. AP Merit Schools are schools with at least 20

Dutchtown, Eagle’s Landing, Locust Grove, Luella, Ola, Stockbridge, Union Grove, and Woodland high schools were named AP STEM schools. AP STEM Schools are schools with students testing in at least two AP math courses and two AP science courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics B, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science).

AP STEM Achievement status was granted to four schools in Henry County Schools. Locust Grove, Ola, Union Grove, and Woodland high schools met the requirements that each school had students testing in at least two AP math courses and two AP science courses, and at least 40 percent of the exam scores on AP math and AP science exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

