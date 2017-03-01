PD: Man robbed at gunpoint attempting to meet woman from dating app

A Lyft driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint in NW Atlanta stopped at a BP station to contact police. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Atlanta police are investigating after a man who said he was hoping to meet a woman from a dating app instead met a man with a gun.

No one was injured when the robbery took place around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Elbridge St. in NW Atlanta, but the Atlanta Police Department said the driver's phone was stolen by a person with a gun.

Police said the victim was trying to meet with a woman he was talking to from the dating app and service "Plenty of Fish" who told him to meet her at the location. Instead, when he arrived a man with a gun demanded cash.

The victim said when he told him he didn't have any, the suspect stole his cell phone before firing a shot into the victim's vehicle, shattering the rear window. The suspect then sped away from the scene

The victim called police from a nearby gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell. Police have not released a description of the suspect.

