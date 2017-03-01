PD: Driver flees after striking power pole, tipping it onto business

Police said a vehicle struck a power pole on Northside Dr. before that pole fell onto a nearby business causing a small fire. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Atlanta Police are looking for a driver they said crashed their car into a power pole before leaving the scene in NW Atlanta.

Police said that pole fell over onto the top of a business on Northside Drive overnight on Wednesday. The driver then fled the scene of the wreck on foot.

When the wires made contact with the building, the resulting fire didn't cause much damage.

