Mattie's call issued for 16-year-old last seen leaving home

Police in Clayton County are looking for a teenager they said as last seen on Tuesday leaving her home in Jonesboro.

Bryana Flores was last seen on February 28 at around 6:30 p.m. leaving her home in Jonesboro. Flores, 16, suffers from an undisclosed mental illness, and police said she is traveling without her medication.

Police said she has been known to frequent the mobile home parks located off of Tara Boulevard.

Flores is described as a hispanic female who is 5' tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray sports shirt with black uniform pants and purple Jordan Nike brand shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Clayton County Police Detective K. Green at 770-477-3659.

