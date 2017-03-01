MARTA withdraws request for Brookhaven mixed-use development

City officials in Brookhaven said the MARTA withdrew a rezoning application that would have allowed for a mixed-use development at its Brookhaven Station.

In a press release sent out Tuesday evening, Brookhaven city officials said the deal fell through after MARTA announced it had canceled its contract with the site developer.

MARTA's cancellation followed a request by Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst to suspend his staff's work on the developer's request for project incentives. Ernst commended the work MARTA had done on the project before the cancellation.

"However, the MARTA TOD needs to function as the residents of Brookhaven wish, and much more work is needed to make that happen. We look forward to partnering with MARTA on an innovative project that achieves a world-class city center," he said.

The transit-oriented development would have been located at the MARTA station at Apple Valley Road and Dresden Drive.

