DeKalb Public Safety Director Dr. Cedric Alexander to step down

Dr. Cedric Alexander plans to leave his post as the director of Public Safety in DeKalb County at the end of March, his office said on Wednesday.

Alexander, who has served in law enforcement for around 40 years, was appointed to his post as Public Safety Director in February 2014.

Officials said that, "during his tenure he maintained an open and transparent administration built on integrity that helped bring the department and community closer together."

Alexander said he's ready for a break.

He said, “I’ve worked very hard at bringing law enforcement and community closer together and I believe great strides have been made. There’s always more to be done, but it’s time to relax and spend some quality time with my aging mother before beginning the next chapter.”

Alexander hoped he was a "voice of reason"

Alexander worked with police officers in Ferguson after Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer. He went to Baltimore after Freddie Gray died in police custody. But home was in DeKalb County, leading his 1,100 uniformed officers as they work to protect and serve.

Speaking to CBS46's Sharon Reed in June 2015, Alexander said his position gave him a voice.

"I'm living in the moment of where I am right now," Alexander said. "I have had the opportunity to have been able to have a voice, and I would hope a voice of reason."

Watch Sharon's full interview with Alexander here.

