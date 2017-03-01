Driver cited after striking MARTA bus in head-on crash - CBS46 News

Driver cited after striking MARTA bus in head-on crash

ATLANTA (CBS46) -

APD had to extricate a woman from her car after she somehow veered into the path of an oncoming MARTA bus Wednesday morning.

Police said the woman was stable, but they had to take some extreme measures to remove her from the car. No one on the bus, passenger or driver, was injured in the crash.

The crash took place around 8 a.m. on Chantilly Drive in North East Atlanta, near Cheshire Bridge Road. The driver was transported to Atlanta Medical Center. 

She was cited for failure to maintain lane.

