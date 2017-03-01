Missing Roswell woman found in Chattanooga

Police are searching for six suspects after a Sprint kiosk was robbed at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County.More >
Police are searching for six suspects after a Sprint kiosk was robbed at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County.More >
A truck has overturned on Jimmy Carter Boulevard at the intersection with Lawrenceville Highway in Gwinnett County.More >
A truck has overturned on Jimmy Carter Boulevard at the intersection with Lawrenceville Highway in Gwinnett County.More >
The Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia accused of having an improper relationship with a female student has posted bond.More >
The Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia accused of having an improper relationship with a female student has posted bond.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter showed up to Wednesday's hearing with Dwight Thomas, his newly hired attorney. But Hunter did not testify and refused to answer any questions.More >
Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter showed up to Wednesday's hearing with Dwight Thomas, his newly hired attorney. But Hunter did not testify and refused to answer any questions.More >
One man is dead, and police are searching for at least two others following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Buckhead.More >
One man is dead, and police are searching for at least two others following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Buckhead.More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
The 911 calls made after a 3 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
The 911 calls made after a 3 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >