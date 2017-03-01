Missing Roswell woman found in Chattanooga

Gwinnett County Police have located a woman they said went missing at a gas station in Duluth.

Malica Brinson, 47, was last seen on February 22 before she was found March 2.

Brinson's abandoned vehicle had previously been found in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She is a 5' tall black woman, and she was last seen wearing gray windbreaker pants with a blue stripe and a light gray “Lotson Family Reunion” T-shirt.

Family members Brinson may be in the early stages of an undiagnosed mental health disorder.

Police do not suspect foul play, and are asking anyone with information to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or text tips to CRIMES (274637).

