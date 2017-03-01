Former Emory University professor sentenced for child pornography possession

A former Emory University professor learned Wednesday how long he will spend in federal prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

The judge sentenced Dr. Kevin Sullivan, a former Emory University Professor, to six years, six months in federal prison. He confessed to downloading thousands of child pornography files.

“Sullivan downloaded thousands of files depicting the sexual abuse of children,” said U.S. Attorney John Horn. “He attempted to cover his tracks by using his personal computer on the Internet system at Emory to download the images. As predators continue to try to develop new methods to feed and download child pornography, we will continue to find them and prosecute them.”

According to federal prosecutors, Dr. Kevin Sullivan used the university's WI-Fi network to download sexually explicit images of children onto his personal laptop and had child pornography on three computers.

The case began in October of 2014 when agents in Switzerland seized a server that was hosting child pornography. In June of 2015, federal investigators zeroed in on Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health. Someone – using the WI-Fi in that building – was accessing child pornography.

With help from the university’s information technology staff, DeKalb County authorities arrested Sullivan. On computer equipment seized from Sullivan’s office and his Druid Hills home, authorities found thousands of files containing images of child sexual abuse.

Sullivan has since lost his job. He entered a guilty plea in recent months. Federal prosecutors are recommending Sullivan be sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.