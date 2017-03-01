Senate bill to expand definition of domestic terrorism

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia senators plan to vote a bill that will greatly expand the definition of domestic terrorism. Critics say the bill is designed to target protestors.

The bill is scheduled for a vote by the full chamber on Wednesday. A 33-page version replaced the original four-page bill ahead of the vote.

The new bill essentially writes portions of federal law into state law and adds some provisions unique to Georgia. The proposal will expand the definition of critical infrastructure to include religious and educational institutions, allowing prosecutors to charge a greater variety of crimes as domestic terrorism.

The proposal will also create a new 17-person Board of Homeland Security that will assume the associated responsibilities previously designated to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

