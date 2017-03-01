Sen. Perdue congratulates Ryan Zinke on Interior Secretary confirmation

One man is dead, and police are searching for at least two others following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Buckhead.More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
The 911 calls made after a 3 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
Teenage drivers distracted by technology could be partly to blame for a spike in deadly teen car accidents, according to highway safety experts.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat opened on Tuesday.More >
More than 100 patients have registered to use medical marijuana in Georgia this month under the state's expanded law.More >
A Democratic state representative has entered the 2018 Georgia governor's race.More >
Beginning in July, House Bill 280 will allow anyone who is properly licensed in the State of Georgia to carry a handgun in a concealed manner on property owned or leased by public colleges and universities, with some exceptions.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
