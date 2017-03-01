Pinewood Atlanta Studios to host film with largest production budget ever

Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Fayetteville has hosted some of the most recognized movies in the film industry, but none of them had a production budget worth $1 billion.

In an interview with the Atlanta Business Journal, Chick-fil-A CEO and Pinewood Atlanta Studios co-owner Dan Kathy spoke about the studio's newest film.

"We now have on the lot down there now the largest film production ever with a $1 billion budget," Cathy said.

Athough Kathy did not name the film, its budget is only $31 million less than the previous three top budgeted films combined, according to The Numbers. They include "Avatar" with $425 million, "Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens" with $306 million, and "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" with $300 million.

Pinewood Atlanta Studios has 18 stages and some of the movies filmed there include, "Ant-Man," "Captain America: Civil War," and " Guardians of the Galaxy 2."

