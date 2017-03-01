Georgia 'Coyote Challenge' commences, animal rights groups oppose

The Department of Natural Resources has launched a campaign to address the increasing number of invasive coyotes in Georgia.

The “Georgia Coyote Challenge,” which commenced Wednesday, allows hunters to kill as many as five per month.

The department released a fact sheet on coyotes, and said they're are a non-native species to the Georgia region known to kill house pets, livestock and poultry.

According to the department's website, the removal of coyotes during the spring and summer is the best time to reduce the impact of predation on native wildlife.

Animal rights groups in Atlanta believe the blanket “shoot-on-sight” liberties outlined in the contest are unethical, and said that many hunters have been inhumane in capturing and killing them. They said the species could also help reduce the number of deer-related vehicle accidents due to their habit of eating young fawns.

The department also said that despite being a nuisance, they also help maintain a balance in the state's rodent population.

The contest expires in August, and rules for participating can be found here.

