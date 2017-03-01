PD: Man shot on Silver Comet trail pointed fake rifle at officers

The GBI announced the man who was shot on the Silver Comet Trail, Wednesday, was holding a replica air rifle with a scope.

A replica is designed to look exactly like a real gun, except it shoots non-lethal ammo, and is typically less powerful than a common air rifle.

Wednesday afternoon, officers said Daron Holcombe, 26, would not respond to commands to drop his weapon near the Rambo Nursery. When he pointed the rifle at officers, investigators said Ofc. Phillip Burkett fired his weapon, and hit him twice.

Holcombe's last known address is in Rockmart. He went to Paulding County High School and describes himself on Facebook as a stay-at-home parent. Right now he is in critical condition at the hospital

Witnesses: Man fired rifle into trees

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday employees of Rambo Nursery called 911 to report Holcombe's presence on the trail, telling dispatchers he was acting bizarrely near their business along the nature trail.

One person said they saw the man shooting the air rifle into the trees. Another said the man shouted to her across a parking lot asking for a ride. He was holding his rifle in full view at the time. She told CBS46 she tried to ignore him.

When Dallas Police and Paulding County Sheriff's Department arrived, they found the man sitting at a picnic table. Captain Bill Gorman said his officers saw the rifle and told the man to set it down.

Gorman said the man did not acknowledge the command, and proceeded to wave the rifle around. The man did not say anything to officers during this encounter.

We looked up the rules on replica rifles and learned they can be bought by anyone who is 18-years-old. Even though they can easily be mistaken for a real gun, you do not need a background check or a carry permit.

