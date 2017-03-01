Vehicle hits Cobb County school bus after fleeing scene of another collision

According to authorities, police found 22-year-old Jeremie Brown at the Upland Townhomes in Mableton suffering from a gunshot wound.More >
According to authorities, police found 22-year-old Jeremie Brown at the Upland Townhomes in Mableton suffering from a gunshot wound.More >
Thousands of drivers in Cobb County are forced to adjust their daily travel plans as several busy roadways are shut down for the entire Summer.More >
Thousands of drivers in Cobb County are forced to adjust their daily travel plans as several busy roadways are shut down for the entire Summer.More >
The race for the District 6 congressional seat continues to heat up after a new attack ad targeting Jon Ossoff hit the airwaves, linking him to a recent controversial tweet by comedian Kathy Griffin.More >
The race for the District 6 congressional seat continues to heat up after a new attack ad targeting Jon Ossoff hit the airwaves, linking him to a recent controversial tweet by comedian Kathy Griffin.More >
An online child predator investigation has lead to 15 arrest since October 2016.More >
An online child predator investigation has lead to 15 arrest since October 2016.More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
One man is dead, and police are searching for at least two others following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Buckhead.More >
One man is dead, and police are searching for at least two others following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Buckhead.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
The 911 calls made after a 3 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
The 911 calls made after a 3 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
The race for the District 6 congressional seat continues to heat up after a new attack ad targeting Jon Ossoff hit the airwaves, linking him to a recent controversial tweet by comedian Kathy Griffin.More >
The race for the District 6 congressional seat continues to heat up after a new attack ad targeting Jon Ossoff hit the airwaves, linking him to a recent controversial tweet by comedian Kathy Griffin.More >