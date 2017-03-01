Vehicle hits Cobb County school bus after fleeing scene of another collision

Cobb County officials are investigating a crash that involved a Cobb County school bus and another vehicle.

The collision occurred near Riverside Parkway and Crestside Drive and involved a Bryant Elementary school bus.

According to authorities, the vehicle and the school bus had a head on collision moments after the vehicle fled the scene of another collision.

Cobb County officials say a bus driver and two students were on the bus at the time of the accident. All were conscious. One child had a moderate injury to the head.

A total of six people were involved in the accident.

Police say the driver of the vehicle will face charges for the accident involving the school bus and for leaving the scene of the other crash.

