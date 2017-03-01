Students pepper-sprayed at Miller Grover Middle School - CBS46 News

Students pepper-sprayed at Miller Grover Middle School

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

CBS46 has learned several students at Miller Grove Middle School in DeKalb County were pepper-sprayed, Wednesday.

According to DeKalb County Fire, two ambulances and fire trucks responded to the scene.

We are continuing to gather details. Stay tuned to CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46