Watershed crews clean drains ahead of potential storms

CBS46 found a crew with the Atlanta Watershed Department working to clear drains in the Peoplestown section of Atlanta. It's an area that's known to have flooding issues during heavy rains.

There are several areas around the city like this and Rustin Bennet has seen some.

"Man I've seen water flooded from the side," Bennett said. "Trying to drive my car a couple of times messed up my brakes had to get a repair from driving through this so they do need to fix that around here."

"When we know we have a big rain event coming like the one that is coming this afternoon we'll actually go out to those basins that we know we have ponding issues and clean out the basins so as much water as possible can get in to there," Communications Director for the Atlanta Watershed Department Lillian Govus said.

CBS46 discovered there are at least 18 locations watershed knows where streets can have ponding issues. So crews are out doing what they can now to help keep water flowing smoothly through the drains. They will also be ready to respond to any flash flooding situations that may pop up.

"Before the storm gets here we are ready and once the storm hits that we are and have our vac trucks available so we can continue cleaning out these basins," Govus said.

