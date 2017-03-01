Hackers seize CBS46 anchor's Instagram account - CBS46 News

Hackers seize CBS46 anchor's Instagram account

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Bobby Kaple's job is to read the news. But the CBS46 morning anchor became the news when hackers took control of his Instagram account, posting pictures of scantily clad women on it.

Besides not being able to delete the photos, Bobby couldn't even log in to his account because the hackers had reset the email and password.

This was not an isolated incident. Other Instagram account holders are also hacking victims. Bobby was struggling to get his account back.

That was when he decided he'd Better Call Harry.

