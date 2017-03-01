House votes yes on salary bump for next governor

The next governor of Georgia would get a 25 percent salary increase under a bill approved by the Georgia House.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Jay Powell of Camilla increases the annual salary to $175,000. Powell says a governor overseeing the sixth largest state in the country deserves more than the current salary of $139,339.

The change would take effect in 2019. Gov. Nathan Deal, who is constitutionally limited to two terms, leaves office in 2018.

The bill passed the House, 141 votes to 22, and goes to the Senate for consideration.

The Council of State Governments tracks governors' salaries nationally. The group reported New Jersey and Virginia paid governors $175,000 in 2016.

Five states pay governors more than that, topping out at about $190,000 in Pennsylvania.

