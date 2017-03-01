1 killed after multi-vehicle accident in Fairburn

Police said a 29-year-old Douglasville man died after a multi-vehicle accident in Fairburn on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased man as Charles Donnall. The accident occurred around 8 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-85 near Senoia Road. The roadway was shut down for several hours as crews cleared the scene.

At least four vehicles were involved in the accident, according to a spokesperson with Fairburn Police.

