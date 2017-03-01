Tree falls on wires, causes house fire in Atlanta

Strong storms may have contributed to the cause of a house fire in north Atlanta on Wednesday.

The fire occurred in the 3300 block of Pinestream Road NW.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department says a tree fell in the front yard of the home and landed on a car and wires.

When the tree landed on wires, it may have caused a power surge and led to the fire, according to the spokesperson.

The back of the home and the basement sustained damage in the fire, according to officials.

No one was home during the fire and there were on injuries.

