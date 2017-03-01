Cooler, windy in Atlanta on Thursday

Expect sunny skies in Atlanta on Thursday with much colder temperatures and gusty winds.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know

After a day of storms, the weather will be drastically different in Atlanta on Thursday. A cold front will make for much cooler weather with afternoon temperatures about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday. The cold air will also blow in with a strong northwest wind.

(MORE: Atlanta ties record high, hits 80 for first time this year)

Plan your day

8 AM

8 AM

Sunny. 43°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Noon

Sunny. 55°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.

3 PM

Sunny. 57°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



5 PM

Sunny. 56°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.

7 PM

Clear. 51°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



11 PM

Clear. 43°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunny. 56°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Sunny. 56°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph. 7 PM

Clear. 51°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Clear. 51°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Clear. 43°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Thursday

6:35 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Tuesday

Weather in YOUR area

