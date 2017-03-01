Atlanta ties record high, hits 80 for first time this year

Atlanta tied a record high Wednesday when the temperature hit 80 degrees for the first time this year.

The high of 80 degrees was at 1:10 p.m. and occurred just before strong thunderstorms moved through north Georgia.

20 degrees above average

The typical high on March 1 in Atlanta is 60 degrees, which means the high was 20 degrees above average.

20-year-old record

The previous record of 80 degrees on March 1 occurred 20 years ago in 1997.

Ahead of schedule

Our first 80 in Atlanta was about a month ahead of schedule. We typically hit 80 in Atlanta for the first time on March 31. The earliest we've ever hit 80 to start the year was Feb. 15, 1989, while the latest we've ever hit 80 to start the year was May 5, 1993.

80's by month

We typically see the 80's from March through October in Atlanta.

By hitting 80 on Wednesday, we've already had our average number of 80-degree-days for March, which is one. Our 80-degree-days gradually increase in April and May, and of course dominate the summer months before going back down in September.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.