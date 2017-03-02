Man dead after being struck by vehicle while standing in roadway

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while standing in a Fulton County roadway.

The fatal crash happened along Fulton Industrial Boulevard near the intersection with Marvin Miller Drive in Atlanta.

The driver stayed on the scene until police arrived. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police say the victim may have been under the influence of drugs or mentally impaired.

The victim's identity has not been released.

