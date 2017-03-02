Police searching for suspects in carjacking, assault of woman

Police are searching for a man accused of robbing, assaulting and then carjacking a woman at a gas station in Fulton County in January.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on January 16 as the Shell gas station on Cascade Road in Atlanta.

Police say the woman was pumping gas when she was approached by three men asking for change. The woman told the men she didn't have any money and the suspects charged towards her.

One of the suspects, identified as Rayshad Jones, allegedly put the woman in a headlock and choked her until she fell to the ground. The suspects then took her keys and fled in her vehicle.

Warrants have been obtained for robbery by force, hijacking a motor vehicle and aggravated assault. Police say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

