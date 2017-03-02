Police searching for suspects in carjacking, assault of woman

What once was Turner Field will be transformed into Georgia State University’s new football stadium by August 31.More >
One man is dead, and police are searching for at least two others following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Buckhead.More >
The media was invited to view the progress at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as we're just weeks away from a one-of-a-kind experience in downtown Atlanta. Check out pictures!More >
Fans of deceased musical icon Prince will celebrate his upcoming birthday this weekend during a parade in Atlanta.More >
The race for the District 6 congressional seat continues to heat up after a new attack ad targeting Jon Ossoff hit the airwaves, linking him to a recent controversial tweet by comedian Kathy Griffin.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
The 911 calls made after a 3 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
One man is dead, and police are searching for at least two others following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Buckhead.More >
