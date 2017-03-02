PD: Domestic violence behind apparent suicide, attempted murder

A man is dead and a woman was rushed into surgery after a shooting in DeKalb County early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. inside a unit at the Northgate Townhomes on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.

DeKalb County police say the shooting was the result of a domestic-related incident and that the man and woman had been involved in a romantic relationship. Police did not immediately release their names, pending notification of family members.

#BREAKING Two people shot at apartment complex on Lawrenceville Highway near Tucker, DeKalb county. More at noon on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/HeQqmUKoXY — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) March 2, 2017

Detectives tell CBS46 News their preliminary investigation reveals that the man apparently shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself. Police say the incident serves as a reminder that people who find themselves in domestic violence situations should let a loved one know what they’re going through.

“Have that support system where you can reach out and get assistance if you need it," said Maj. Antonio Catlin. "The police department, of course, we offer assistance as well. We have contacts, and we can put people in domestic violence situations in contact with through our special victims unit.”

Neighbor Angela Hooks said she didn’t know the couple all that well. She said the couple had lived in the apartment for about a year.

"It goes to show that you never know what’s going on behind closed doors," Hooks said. "And a lot of things that are going on behind closed doors should be brought out so people can get help. If you feel you can’t reach out to your neighbors, seek professional help, somewhere along the way.”

