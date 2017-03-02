Lawmaker aims to raise state's minimum wage to $10.10 per hour

State representative Erica Thomas will hold a press conference Thursday morning to announce legislation to raise the state's minimum wage to $10.10 per hour.

Thomas, a Democrat from Austell, will hold the press conference at 9:30 a.m.

Georgia's current minimum wage rate is $5.15 per hour and Thomas hopes to raise it past the federal minimum wage rate of $7.25 per hour.

"For many workers, $5.15 isn’t enough to survive, but this is what they are legally paid," Thomas said in a press release. "Many of us have the luxury making more than minimum wage, but what about those who don’t have that luxury?"

The press conference will take place inside the Coverdell Legislative Office Building on Capitol Square in Atlanta.

