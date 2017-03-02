Lawmaker aims to raise state's minimum wage to $10.10 per hour

An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
What once was Turner Field will be transformed into Georgia State University’s new football stadium by August 31.More >
What once was Turner Field will be transformed into Georgia State University’s new football stadium by August 31.More >
The 911 calls made after a 3 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
The 911 calls made after a 3 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
One man is dead, and police are searching for at least two others following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Buckhead.More >
One man is dead, and police are searching for at least two others following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Buckhead.More >