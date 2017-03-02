Man arrested for making threats against John Lewis, staff

Civil rights activist and Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. is introduced before speaking at the unveiling of a U.S. Postal Service stamp commemorating the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, Friday, Aug. 23, 213, at the Newseum in Washington. (AP Photo/Cha

The FBI said a man who has made repeated threats against the office of Congressman John Lewis has been arrested.

Dante Antoine Rosser, 42, was arrested at his Atlanta home on Thursday on a charge that he made a threat of assault against a United States Official.

Authorities said the threats began in January 2016, when Rosser repeatedly called Lewis' Atlanta office, demanding they seek reparations for him and his family.

He called the office about 46 times over a two-day period in February, once saying threatening the staff, the FBI said.

"I will blow your head off. You're dead," the bureau said he told a staff member.

He further threatened that the staff member and others should be concerned for their safety.

According to the Associated Press, Rosser appeared confused in court on Thursday before a judge ordered him held in jail. The judge ordered that Rosser remain in jail pending a Monday hearing. U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan Baverman set a Monday bond hearing. Rosser's public defender Nicole Kaplan declined to comment.

Lewis in the news over Trump comments

In January, Congressman Lewis made news after calling the election of President Trump illegitimate and saying that he would not attend his inauguration. He appeared on a political television show and told the host that the Russians helped get Trump elected.

Trump responded on Twitter calling Lewis' 5th congressional district crime-infested and later extending an invitation for Lewis to help him fix "crime-infested" districts.

That sparked a controversy that led to Tommy Hunter, a Gwinnett County Commissioner to call Lewis a "racist pig" on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation) and Associated Press. All rights reserved.